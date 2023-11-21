Moldovan president arrives in Ukraine and visits Heavenly Hundred Heroes Memorial

Moldovan President Maia Sandu arrived in Kyiv on a surprise visit on Tuesday, 21 November and announced that she would be meeting with European Council President Charles Michel.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian President’s Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Ukraine's Dignity and Freedom Day, Sandu, together with the Zelenskyys, paid tribute to the memory of activists killed during the 2014 Revolution of Dignity.

Volodymyr and Olena Zelenskyy, together with Maia Sandu, lit lamps at the cross on the Avenue of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Kyiv.

Sandu together with the Zelenskyys paid tribute to the memory of activists killed during the 2014 Revolution of Dignity.

PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

They also paid tribute to the memory of the fallen activists near their portraits. A bell was rung in honour of the fallen participants of the Revolution of Dignity.

Sandu tweeted that she had arrived in Kyiv for meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Council President Charles Michel. Michel's visit has not yet been officially announced.

"On our agenda: discussing next steps in EU accession of Moldova and Ukraine, enhancing regional security, and EU’s continued support of reforms and development in our countries," Sandu noted.

Background:

