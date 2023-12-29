Moldovan president calls for strengthening Ukraine's air defence after Russian attack

Following a large-scale missile attack by Russia, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Ukraine's air defence needs to be further strengthened.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sandu’s post on Twitter (X).

Sandu said she was deeply concerned about today's large-scale Russian air attack on Ukrainian cities.

"My thoughts are with all those affected this morning and every day of this brutal war.

Today's aggression underscores the urgent need to bolster Ukraine's air defence capabilities to protect lives," the Moldovan president wrote.

Background:

On the night of 29 December, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were hit. There are dead and wounded.

According to the Air Force, the Russian Federation used almost all types of weapons available to it.

Earlier, the US Ambassador to Ukraine and the president of Latvia condemned the Russian attack.

Martin Harris, UK Ambassador to Ukraine, said that Russia's attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure constitute a war crime.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukraine is a reminder that the Kremlin's goals to destroy Ukraine have not changed.

