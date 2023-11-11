Moldova's Foreign Minister thanks Ukraine for help evacuating Moldovan citizens from Gaza

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu thanked Ukraine for helping to evacuate nine Moldovan citizens from the Gaza Strip.

Source: Nicu Popescu on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "9 more citizens of Moldova have been successfully evacuated from Gaza and arrived today in Chișinău. Many thanks to Ukraine and my friend Dmytro Kuleba [Ukraine’s Foreign Minister – ed.] for helping to bring our citizens home from Cairo. A new joint diplomatic success."

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine evacuated 160 Ukrainian citizens and nine citizens of Moldova from Gaza over the course of 10 November.

  • Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on 7 November that 36 Moldovans have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Moldova, and thanked Romania and Ukraine for their assistance.

