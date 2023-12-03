Moldy ice machines. Roaches dead, alive, eggs. Fort Lauderdale area restaurant issues

A short Thanksgiving week meant a short list of inspections and a short Sick and Shut Down List of inspection failures by restaurants in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

In fact, the list was so short that three counties didn’t put a single eatery on the list.

Once again, we remind you that we don’t choose the restaurants inspected nor do we do the inspecting. We just tell you some of what state inspectors found. Restaurants that fail inspection are closed until they pass. If a place triggers your disgust too much, file a complaint with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

In alphabetical order...

Pokeman, 1949 N. Pine Island Rd., Plantation: Complaint inspection, nine total violations, three High Priority violations.

You have to admire Pokeman’s efficiency and consistency. Instead of going through the trouble of actually changing how they handle their restaurant business after they failed inspection in October, Pokeman’s staff just did a reprise of their October violations.

OK, they did add a front counter ice machine with “an accumulation of black mold-like debris,” but regular Sick and Shut Down List readers know that’s the Corn Flakes of violations.

Last time, 21 dead roaches. This time, 15 dead roaches were counted, five of them in the box on a prep table holding cling film. A dead roach and a roach egg were in a box on the front counter with packs of gloves.

And, of course, they again had a live roach issue, with the October count of seven now up to 11. Unclear if this is the same cling film box that had the five dead roaches, but a cling film box had 10 live roaches.

In October, they were using non-food grade bag to hold cuts of meat and, apparently, they’re still too cheap to hit a Home Depot or Walmart because the inspector found “cuts of meat stored in non-food grade bags.”

Anybody who wanted to wash their hands at the handwash sink had to flap their hands, everybody, everybody, flap your hands. No paper towels or electric blower present for drying hands.

And, just like last time, Pokeman failed re-inspection. This time, the ice machine remained moldy and the inspector saw “two live roaches crawling from the front counter onto the glass food protector at the front counter.”

Pokeman eventually passed a second callback inspection.

Red Ginger Asian Bistro, 9710 Sample Rd., Coral Springs: Complaint inspection, four total violations, one High Priority violation.

Once more with feeling...“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

Throughout the kitchen, the “floor area was covered with standing water.”

Apparently able to roach paddle through the water were the five live roaches on the kitchen floor behind the soup station and the 10 live roaches under a cookline wok station.

Red Ginger got back open after passing its first re-inspection.