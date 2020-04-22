Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer Market Report 2020-2024: Including COVID-19 Pandemic Recession Forecast Revisions

DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer. Markets, Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Cancer Type, including Companion Dx and by Country. With Executive and Consultant Guides and COVID Pandemic Recession Forecast Revisions. 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Molecular diagnostics for cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge. Exciting technical developments, especially in the area of pharmacogenomics, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.



Working against this dynamic market are the forces of the COVID-19 driven recession. The latest numbers factor in the different COVID-19 forces and their timing and their effect on growth.



This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.



The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions.



Key Topics Covered:



i. Molecular Dx Oncology Market - Strategic Situation Analysis with Impact of the COVID Driven Recession



ii. Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff



iii. Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics

1.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Revenue Market Size

1.4 Methodology

1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective



2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants

2.1.1 Academic Research Lab

2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

2.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

2.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab.

2.1.6 Public National/regional lab

2.1.7 Hospital lab

2.1.8 Physician Lab

2.1.9 Audit Body

2.1.10 Certification Body

2.2 Market Segments

2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

2.3.2 Economies of Scale

2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

2.3.4 Physician's and POCT



3. Market Trends.

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets

3.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics

3.1.3 Longevity and Outcomes

3.1.3 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox

3.1.4 Regulatory Retreat

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth.

3.2.1 Falling Prices.

3.2.2 Lower Costs

3.2.3 Testing as a Controllable Cost

3.2.4 Wellness has a Downside

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development.

3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing

3.4.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

3.4.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One

3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Technology

3.4.5 Whole Genome Sequencing

3.4.6 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy



4. Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

Coronavirus Pandemic Bites into European Cancer Research

Veracyte's Prosigna IDs Patients Likely to Benefit from Aggressive Chemotherapy

Combining CRISPR and Nanopore Sequencing

Liquid Biopsy Detects Cancer Early via Cell Clusters

Roche, Illumina unveil 15-year cancer diagnostic tie-up

Saga, Servier Sign Liquid Biopsy Services Deal

Home urine test could revolutionize diagnosis of prostate cancer

Cancer Gene Tests Cost-Effective for Breast Cancer Patients

Personal Genome Diagnostics Gets CE Mark for Elio Tissue Assay

OncoCyte to Buy Cancer Testing Company Razor Genomics

Blood Test May Eliminate Need for Exploratory Surgery

NGS Cancer Panel Receives New York State Conditional Approval

Biocartis Inks Cancer CDx Deal With Bristol-Myers Squibb

Icon Acquires MolecularMD

Guardant Health to Develop Companion Diagnostic Tests for AstraZeneca.

Adaptive Biotechnologies to Leverage Genentech, Microsoft Deals to Advance Immune

Profiling Business.

Illumina to Launch New NovaSeq Chip, iSeq Kit; Grow Oncology and Reproductive Health

Business

UgenTec, MDxHealth Partner To Develop AI Software for Prostate Cancer Tests

Guardant Health, Core Diagnostics to Offer Liquid Biopsy in India

Invitae Q3 Revenues More Than Double

Illumina to Acquire Pacific Biosciences

Lung Cancer Panel From PlexBio Receives CE Mark

5. Profiles of Key MDx Companies