Is Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) A Good Stock To Buy?

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was in 17 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. MTEM has experienced a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with MTEM holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MTEM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

What does smart money think about Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)?

At Q1's end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -15% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in MTEM a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Biotechnology Value Fund / BVF Inc was the largest shareholder of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), with a stake worth $37.9 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Biotechnology Value Fund / BVF Inc was Perceptive Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $32.9 million. Polar Capital, Great Point Partners, and Kingdon Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Biotechnology Value Fund / BVF Inc allocated the biggest weight to Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), around 3.53% of its 13F portfolio. Logos Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 2.22 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MTEM.