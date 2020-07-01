Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) closed at $0.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.89%.

MBRX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MBRX to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MBRX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.47% higher. MBRX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



