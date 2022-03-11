Molestation case against Manchester teen disappears from public court records

Mar. 11—MANCHESTER — The case against a Manchester teenager who was being prosecuted as an adult in a situation in which he was accused of molesting a girl from the time he was about 9 until he was 15 has disappeared from public court records.

The case against Josiah X. Nichols, now 17, who has listed an address on Parker Street, appeared on Thursday's Hartford Superior Court docket.

But checks Friday of the state Judicial Department's website and the court clerk's office revealed no public record of the case. That is consistent with Nichols having received juvenile or youthful offender status, either of which would seal the case from public view.

As of Thursday, Nichols was charged with first-, third-, and fourth-degree sexual assault, and two counts of risk of injury to a child, online court records showed. He was free on a promise to appear in court.

Nichols was charged as a juvenile in May, and the case was automatically transferred to adult court because of the seriousness of the charges, court records show. State law permits a case to be transferred from juvenile to adult court only when the offense occurred after the defendant reached age 15.

But the formal statement of charges against Nichols alleged that each crime occurred from 2013 to 2020. Nichols turned 9 in November 2013 and turned 15 in 2019. The girl told authorities that the sexual abuse ended when Nichols moved to Massachusetts to live with his father in April or June 2020, when he was still 15.

In a "minimal facts" interview with Katrin Keating, an investigative social worker with the state Department of Children and Families, the girl said the contact between her and Nichols was consensual and that she didn't want to get Nichols in trouble.

When she interviewed Nichols, Keating reported, he appeared embarrassed and said, "Everything they said is true." He said he and the girl "had sex" and that it had "gone on for a while," the social worker reported.

In a subsequent forensic interview at the Klingberg Children's Advocacy Center in Hartford, the girl said the sexual activity began when she was 6 or 7 and continued until Nichols went to live with his father when she was 12.

As she got older, the girl said, she became less interested in the sexual activity, and Nichols resorted to more "manipulation" to get her to do it. She also said she agreed to smoke marijuana with him when she was 11 or 12 and he tried to rape her, although she managed to prevent the rape.

Although the girl said the sexual abuse ended when Nichols went to live with his father in the spring of 2020, he later returned. After his return, she said, she had been having nightmares every night and feeling anxious.

Nichols declined to be interviewed by the detective about the case.

