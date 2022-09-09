Molestation case dismissed when child recants

Sep. 9—A girl's recantation of allegations she made in July has led to the dismissal of child molestation charges that a Carthage man was facing.

Samuel A. Ramos-Lopez, 32, had been charged with two counts of first-degree child molestation after a Carthage police investigation of the girl's allegations.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that Ramos-Lopez had touched the girl inappropriately on multiple occasions.

The defendant was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court. But the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed instead in light of the girl's recantation of the claims she had made initially to police.