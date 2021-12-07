Molestation trial of former Lighthouse mental health center employee begins

A Hephzibah man accused of sexually assaulting a patient at a children’s mental health facility is standing trial this week in Richmond County Superior Court.

Timothy T. Carroll, 51, has pleaded not guilty to six charges: aggravated child molestation, child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment, electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor and sexual assault against a person in custody. He has been held without bond since his arrest in August 2017.

The crimes allegedly occurred in August 2017 at the Lighthouse Care Center of Augusta where Carroll had worked as an admissions coordinator. The alleged victim was a 14-year-old girl committed to the center for treatment in July 2017.

Two additional charges against Carroll involving a second young teen were dismissed by District Attorney Deshala Dixon who told the judge Monday she believes it would have been harmful to that child’s mental health if she had to testify.

Jury selection took up most of the day Monday as many potential jurors were questioned individually about child sexual abuse. Opening statements are expected to be heard Tuesday with witnesses to follow.

Carroll was one of three employees arrested in 2017 on charges of sexually abusing Lighthouse patients. Jacey Haskell and Chris Calhoun have both pleaded guilty and are serving prison terms.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man stands trial in sex assault at children's mental health center