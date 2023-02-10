Molina Healthcare Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net income: US$792.0m (up 20% from FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Molina Healthcare Revenues Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.2%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 56% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.3% growth forecast for the Healthcare industry in the US.

Performance of the American Healthcare industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Molina Healthcare (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

