Has Molina Healthcare (MOH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Molina Healthcare (MOH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Molina Healthcare is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 842 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MOH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOH's full-year earnings has moved 31.81% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MOH has returned about 1.32% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.92%. This means that Molina Healthcare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MOH belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.40% so far this year, meaning that MOH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on MOH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.



