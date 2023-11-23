Molinaro to host Medicare teleconference

Nov. 23—U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-NY-19, will host a telephone "town hall" meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 "to help Upstate New York seniors navigate the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, according to a media release from his office.

During this period, which is now underway and ends on Dec. 7, seniors may join, switch, or drop a Medicare Health Plan or Medicare Advantage Plan.

On the call, Molinaro will be joined by experts from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Elevance, a Medicare provider, the release said. They will provide information and resources on the Medicare open enrollment period. They will also answer questions and discuss plans available to Medicare beneficiaries.

"This Telephone Town Hall will help Upstate New York seniors navigate the complexities of the Medicare Open Enrollment Period and make informed decisions about their healthcare plan," Molinaro said in the release. "Our expert partners will be joining me to provide essential information and answer your questions. If you want to learn more about the Medicare plans available to you, I hope you'll join us for this Telephone Town Hall. We are here to help."

To sign up to receive a call for the event, fill out the form at https://molinaro.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=24 by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28. Seniors can also listen in by calling 833-560-2070.