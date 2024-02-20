Molinaro, House Speaker Johnson to discuss public safety in Binghamton

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro of New York's 19th Congressional District will be joined by House Speaker Mike Johnson for a meeting with local law enforcement in Broome County.

The meeting, which will be held at the Broome County Sheriff's Office, aims to discuss "issues important to Broome County including public safety and funding for law enforcement," according to a press release sent out by Molinaro's office.

Molinaro will be joined by Johnson, sheriff's deputies, local emergency responders and law enforcement, as well as their families.

Johnson will also attend a fundraiser for Molinaro's reelection campaign.

Molinaro, who supported Johnson's nomination as Speaker of the House, is up for reelection this year in New York's 19th Congressional District. He will be running against Democrat Josh Riley for the second time.

Citizen Action of New York announced Tuesday they will host a protest in response to Johnson's visit on Thursday.

