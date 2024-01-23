Moline-Coal Valley School District hires Monica Furlong as principal of Bicentennial Elementary

The Moline-Coal Valley School District Board of Education approved the hiring of Monica Furlong as principal of Bicentennial Elementary School for the 2024-2025 school year.

Furlong is currently the principal at Ringwood Primary Center in Johnsburg, Ill. In her new position, she will replace Steven Etheridge, who was promoted to Director for Elementary and Instructional Programs at the Moline-Coal Valley School District Office for the 2024-2025 school year.

“I am so honored and excited for this opportunity in the Moline-Coal Valley School District,” Furlong said. “From the moment I walked into the interview, it was clear the district is people-first and keeps the students at the forefront of all decisions. I look forward to working with such a great community!”

Monica Furlong (Moline-Coal Valley School District)

“Dr. Furlong will be a wonderful addition to our already talented group of administrators,” Rachel Savage, Superintendent of the Moline-Coal Valley School District, said. “Her diverse leadership background and experiences will benefit Bicentennial greatly, and we look forward to her joining the team.”

According to a release, Furlong has teaching and leadership experience in the field of Elementary Education and Special Education. In her new position, Furlong brings over five years of elementary school leadership experience from Johnsburg Unit School District and Crystal Lake Community School District. Furlong earned a Doctor of Education degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Aurora University in 2021. She earned a Master’s degree in Special Education from Roosevelt University and completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology along with Early Childhood Education Courses from Illinois State University in 2006.

