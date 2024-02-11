Moline man arrested in Clinton for possession of 40+ stolen items

A Moline man is behind bars in Clinton after police discovered dozens of stolen items from different jurisdictions at a home where he was found.

According to court documents, officers with the Clinton Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of S. Eighth Street in Clinton on Wednesday, February 7 at about 4:15 p.m. During the search, they found over 40 items that were reported stolen from many other jurisdictions. The total value of the recovered tools is between $1,500 and $10,000.

During an interview, Austin Hunter Scarff, 24 of Moline, admitted to possessing the stolen property and being involved in the theft of the items from other jurisdictions, according to court documents. He was arrested for 2nd degree theft and possession of stolen property. He is being held in the Clinton County Jail to await an initial hearing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.