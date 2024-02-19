Moline Police seek deputy’s stolen rifle

Moline Police ask the public’s help to recover a stolen Rock Island County Deputy’s rifle, according to a news release.

About 7 a.m. Saturday, Moline Police responded to a burglary involving a marked Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. The investigation revealed an off-duty deputy’s patrol vehicle was parked in the driveway of his residence when someone smashed the rear cargo hatch window to gain access to the interior storage compartment area.

(rockislandcounty.org)

A hard rifle case containing a Rock River Arms LAR–15 rifle and loaded magazine was stolen, the release says.

The Moline Police Department is conducting the investigation, and investigators from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

Moline police ask anyone with information to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office at 309-558-3614, make an anonymous contact through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the Crime Stoppers P3 Tip app.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, according to the release.

