Moline to purchase land from I-74 River Bridge project

The Moline City Council approved the purchase of six parcels of excess land from the I-74 River Bridge project.

The land was purchased by the City from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) for a little more than $340,000. IDOT offered the property to the City in December in concurrence with Illinois highway code. City administration prepared a letter of intent to purchase on December 18.

The property is located within the project area of the Moline Riverfront Master Plan slated to be completed at the end of the summer.

