Molino woman charged with first-degree murder in fatal August shooting

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 20-year-old Molino woman Wednesday night for allegedly killing an acquaintance.

Raven Elaine Ann Morgan is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, a capital felony, for allegedly killing an unidentified victim on Aug. 7, 2022.

Deputies responded to the victim's home in reference to a death investigation, and emergency personnel pronounced the victim dead on the scene. The medical examiner confirmed the victim's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Morgan originally told authorities she did not know anything about the incident, but investigators obtained a warrant to search her phone and allegedly found four images of the victim taken after the shooting.

Morgan was arrested on Sept. 14 for providing a false report. While Morgan was incarcerated, audio recordings reportedly captured Morgan discussing the homicide with fellow inmates.

"Five witnesses have come forward stating that Morgan has spoken about this incident," according to her arrest report. "The witnesses provided specific details about the incident that could have only been given by individuals close to the case."

Her arrest report notes that ECSO investigators believe she was "motivated by money (and) narcotics."

ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis told the News Journal the case is still under investigation.

Morgan is held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

