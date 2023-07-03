Molly Alter leaving Index Ventures for Northzone

There’s been quite a bit of movement lately among venture capitalists moving to new firms or going out on their own, while others are getting into VC.

NEA partner Pete Sonsini and Kleiner Perkins’ Wen Hsieh were reportedly leaving their respective firms to start their own firms. David Cahn left Coatue for Sequoia Capital and Maria Salamanca left Unshackled Ventures last year for Ulu Ventures. Meanwhile, Kaitlyn Glancy and Julie Wainwright joined the world of venture capital.

Molly Alter, Northzone, Index Partners

Former Index Ventures partner Molly Alter is joining Northzone. Image Credit: Molly Alter's Twitter profile.

The latest move is by Molly Alter, who is leaving Index Ventures to join Northzone. She was touted in reports as having been the youngest principal when she joined Index in 2020. Northzone confirmed the hiring of Alter but declined to comment further.

I also reached out to Alter and Index for comment and will update the story if or when I hear back.

While at Index, she invested in consumer and enterprise software with a focus on the creator economy. In addition to investing, she also started and ran Index's TikTok account. Prior to that, she was an investor at Insight Partners in New York. Throughout her seven-year career, she served on boards, including those of Gtmhub, Glia, Lightricks and Frame.io.

Alter is based in London but will return to New York City to work with Northzone, where she will continue to invest in consumer and enterprise software.

London-based Northzone is currently investing out of its $1.1 billion fund, raised in September 2022. The firm has backed over 100 companies, including Spotify, Klarna, and iZettle.