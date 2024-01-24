Molly Dennis sues city, Rochester mayor and fellow council member

Jan. 23—ROCHESTER — A Rochester City Council member has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city, Mayor Kim Norton and fellow council member Patrick Keane.

Council member Molly Dennis, who is representing herself, claims

her March 6, 2023, censure

and later actions violated state and federal employment and human rights protections.

"This clearly improper and probably illegal censure imposed harsh limitations and unprecedented restrictions that had the intended (effect) of demoting Dennis to employee status and which, in addition, has prevented Dennis from carrying out her constitutional and statutory duties as an elected public official," Dennis said in a Monday, Jan. 22 filing in Olmsted County District Court.

She is asking the court to award her "in excess of $50,000" on each of eight counts of alleged discrimination and other allegations, which would provide an award of more than $400,000 if all allegations are upheld in court.

Dennis

alleges the censure targeted her diagnosed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder,

commonly known as ADHD, by reprimanding her for characteristics of the disability, which can include difficulty focusing, a short attention span and needing time to process information.

"The requirement of needing additional time for processing, explaining and clarifying information is a common consequence of the people diagnosed with ADHD," she wrote in court documents.

Additionally, she said, restricting how she can communicate with city staff has affected how she can serve as a council member.

Norton said the court filing is disappointing.

"The time, the costs and the damage to relationships associated within what I believe is a baseless lawsuit are not good for the community," she said.

The censure, which cited concerns about Dennis' actions toward fellow council members and city staff, required meetings with staff to be virtual and scheduled through city administrators or department heads.

A Dec. 26, 2023, email

from City Administrator Alison Zelms pointed out many of the restrictions remain in place after the censure expired, since they are part of the council's established rules.

Dennis has said such actions diminish her role as a council member.

"In this way, as well as many others, employees and agents of the city of Rochester have exercised and continue to exercise direct control over an elected city official, in effect negating the votes of persons who voted for Dennis in the most recent city election," the council member's complaint states.

In addition to the allegations directly connected to the March 6 censure, Dennis alleged defamation connected to comments attributed to the mayor during an investigation of Dennis' discrimination claims following the censure.

In her report on the investigation,

which stated the council's action was not discriminatory,

Ann Goering of the Ratwik, Roszak & Maloney, P.A., law firm wrote that Norton said "Dennis has demanded information on incidents involving confidential police matters. She has tried to fix parking tickets. Norton has told her that she has no special privileges as a council member."

Dennis' court filing alleges Norton knew the statement was false or she made it without knowing whether it was valid.

Keane was named in the lawsuit as the council member who introduced the March 6 censure during a council meeting without advanced warning to Dennis. At the time, he said the reason for taking immediate action was to prevent extending the consequences related to the proposed council action.

Keane said Tuesday that he couldn't comment on the case due to the pending litigation.

Dennis said she did not feel the need to add comment to her complaint.

City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage said an answer to the lawsuit is expected to be filed by Jenny Gassman-Pines of the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel law firm, who is serving as the city's outside counsel.

The city has been retaining documents that could be sought in the case for months,

following a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint

filed by Dennis that eventually gave her the option to sue the city by the end of January.

Spindler-Krage said the outside legal representation, which is supported through the League of Minnesota Cities, is required due to the complex nature of the lawsuit.

"Obviously, this one gets more complicated because we still have the day-to-day work to be done and sorting through the complicated dynamics that are created," he said.