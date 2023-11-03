Molly Driscoll helps Watertown H.S. field hockey break national shutout record

TechCrunch

A Frontier AI taskforce established by the U.K. back in June to prepare for the AI Safety Summit held this week is on course to be a permanent fixture, as the U.K. bids to take a leadership role on AI policy in the future. The U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today formally announced the launch of the AI Safety Institute, a "global hub based in the U.K. and tasked with testing the safety of emerging types of AI." Now the government has confirmed that it will be led by Ian Hogarth -- an investor, founder and engineer who had also chaired the taskforce -- and that Yoshuo Bengio, one of the most prominent people in the field of AI, will be taking the lead on the production of its first report.