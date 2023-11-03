Molly Driscoll helps Watertown H.S. field hockey break national shutout record
Molly Driscoll is the captain of the Watertown Raiders field hockey team.
Molly Driscoll is the captain of the Watertown Raiders field hockey team.
The fantasy hockey waiver wire is alive and flush with talent, and Evan Berofsky presents his top players to pick up.
"Alandria Maddox is an exceptional student and an integral part of the drum majors that lead the Sound of the Natural State." The post Arkansas State University student Alandria Maddox wins homecoming queen and makes history as first Black woman drum major appeared first on In The Know.
The first NBA in-season tournament tips off Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder had a pending club option for 2024. Now Max Muncy will be signed through at least 2025.
Arturo Bejar, a former Facebook employee and consultant for Instagram, is scheduled to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, November, 7.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
Treylon Burks is "alert and moving" after taking a scary fall toward the end of Thursday's game.
The Steelers got the best of Will Levis when it mattered most.
There are three big games in the Big 12 this week. Here's a mini-preview of each.
Victor Wembanyama had the first monster game of his NBA career on Thursday night, with 38 points (15-26 FG, 3-6 3PT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Spurs' 132-121 win over the Suns.
The Orange have lost four straight games.
This weekend features NWSL and MLS playoff action, NASCAR's championship race, the NBA's in-season tournament, the NFL in Germany, and so much more.
Ford has shut down VIIZR, a software-as-a-service company that along with Salesforce built an app to help tradespeople like plumbers, locksmiths and electricians to schedule field appointments, send invoices and manage customers, TechCrunch has learned. VIIZR, which was announced in December 2021, was a separate company majority owned by Ford with Salesforce as a minority investor. Its aim, at the time, was to build one of the many digital tools that would catapult the automaker's commercial vehicle and service business Ford Pro to about $45 billion in revenue by 2025.
What happened to Hamlin, even as he was given clearance to return by doctors and has been practicing, is still never far from his teammates' minds.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
A week after the mass shooting in Maine, sports figures and celebrities from New England sent their support to Lewiston, Maine.
This is a rare deal — get even deeper discounts ahead of Black Friday if you sign up now.
A Frontier AI taskforce established by the U.K. back in June to prepare for the AI Safety Summit held this week is on course to be a permanent fixture, as the U.K. bids to take a leadership role on AI policy in the future. The U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today formally announced the launch of the AI Safety Institute, a "global hub based in the U.K. and tasked with testing the safety of emerging types of AI." Now the government has confirmed that it will be led by Ian Hogarth -- an investor, founder and engineer who had also chaired the taskforce -- and that Yoshuo Bengio, one of the most prominent people in the field of AI, will be taking the lead on the production of its first report.
Apple Arcade exclusive ‘Japanese Rural Life Adventure’ may look like a simple ‘Stardew Valley’ clone, but it’s a game with a lot of heart and an important message about community.
You have $111,000 to replace every car in your garage. What do you buy?