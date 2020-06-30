Molly Maid® Pivots Amidst COVID-19 Concerns and Introduces New Contactless Services

Molly Maid, The Nation's Leading Residential Cleaning Company, Offers Digital Scheduling and Online Estimating Programs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Molly Maid, a Neighborly company and the nation's leading residential cleaning franchise, has introduced a new, system-wide initiative to create a safer and more social-distanced experience for both customers and service professionals. Molly Maid is implementing digital scheduling and estimating programs in an attempt to decrease the amount of physical interaction between service professionals and customers.

The contactless services, digital scheduling and estimating programs, allow service professionals to set up appointments and provide estimates without having to step foot in the customers' homes. This is a necessary shift in continuing to improve the already robust service offerings and customer experience that Molly Maid is known for. Molly Maid is offering this to homeowners to provide the opportunity for a contact-free and more streamlined experience for Molly Maid customers across the nation.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance our processes and provide our homeowners with the best customer service possible," said Molly Maid President Mary Kay Liston. "Contactless services and digital options were the natural next step to complement our dedication to those we serve. These initiatives give customers the opportunity to streamline the process in a thoughtful and convenient way."

For additional safety precautions, Molly Maid franchises' office personal are following industry wide guidance and are now asking homeowners a series of questions to gauge necessary precautions before dispatching a team to the home, as well as recommending that all service professionals are properly distanced throughout the duration of their work day. All equipment that cannot be laundered is wiped down between each home and sanitized cloths are used in each home to prevent cross contamination from one home to another.

Molly Maid continues to strategize effective ways to enrich the services offered to customers. To learn more about Molly Maid's new initiatives and how the brand is implementing them, you can visit https://www.mollymaid.com/.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise that collectively cleans more than 1.7 million U.S. homes annually. Franchising since 1984, there are more than 490 Molly Maid units operating in the United States. Acquired in 2015, Molly Maid is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 24 service brands (including Neighborly umbrella service brand) and 3,900 franchise owners serving 9 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Molly Maid established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. Neighborly brands are found at www.Neighborly.com. For more information about Molly Maid, visit www.mollymaid.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, click here.

