Molly Ringwald says she hasn't 'found the strength' to show her beloved '80s movies to her 'woke' 12-year-old daughter

Molly Ringwald in 2019, left, and in a scene from "The Breakfast Club" in 1985. Jason Mendez/Universal Pictures/Getty Images

Molly Ringwald said she's hesitant to share her beloved '80s films with her younger children.

The actor said her "woke" 12-year-old daughter may view them as "troubling" or problematic.

"I just don't know how I'm gonna go through that," she told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM.

Molly Ringwald starred in some of the most iconic teen dramedies of all time, but she's worried her children will find them "troubling."

The actor is best known for a trio of films directed by John Hughes: 1984's "Sixteen Candles," 1985's "The Breakfast Club," and 1986's "Pretty in Pink."

Now a mother of three, Ringwald told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM that she hasn't "found the strength" to share her famous roles with her two youngest children, twins Roman and Adele.

"My 12-year-old daughter Adele is the most woke individual that you've ever met," Ringwald said. "I just don't know how I'm gonna go through that, you know, watching it with her and [her] saying, 'How could you do that? How could you be part of something that?'"

Ringwald said there are "elements" in those films that she now views as homophobic, but also described their moral value as "complicated."

"On the other hand, they're also about people that felt like outsiders. So they speak to a lot of people," she said. "I feel like that's what makes the movies really wonderful."

Molly Ringwald with her younger daughter, Adele, at an event in 2019. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"It's also something I wanted to go on record talking about - the elements that I find troubling and want to change for the future - but that doesn't mean at all that I want them to be erased," she continued. "I'm proud of those movies and I have a lot of affection for them."

Ringwald previously watched "The Breakfast Club" with her eldest daughter, 17-year-old Mathilda, who was 10 at the time. She wrote about the "surreal" experience in an essay for the New Yorker, which also acknowledged how the film may be seen as sexist or problematic in the midst of the #MeToo movement.

"It was such an emotional experience that I haven't found that strength to watch it with my two other kids," Ringwald told Cohen.

Last month, she described the experience with Mathilda as "draining" in an interview with Newsweek.

However, she also said Roman and Adele "keep asking" to watch the films.

"I really do think that I need to do it, otherwise I'm gonna miss my window," Ringwald said.

The next day, she posted a photo on Instagram of Adele watching "Pretty in Pink," writing in the caption, "First time. She's #teamduckie."

Read the original article on Insider