Molly Russell: Coroner issues prevention of future deaths report

A coroner has called for action to be taken by social media firms and the government following the inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell.

The 14-year-old, from Harrow, ended her life in November 2017 after viewing suicide and self-harm content online.

Coroner Andrew Walker issued six recommendations which included calling for the separation of platforms for adults and children.

Molly's father Ian urged social media firms not to "drag their feet".

In a prevention of future deaths report sent to social media firms and the UK government on Thursday, Mr Walker identified six areas of concern that arose during the inquest, including the separation of content for adults and children.

The coroner also voiced concerns over age verification when signing up to the platforms, content not being controlled so as to be age-specific and algorithms being used to provide content together with adverts.

Other issues included were the lack of access or control for parents and guardians and the absence of capability for a child's account to be linked to a parent or guardian's account.

At the inquest held at North London Coroner's Court last month, the coroner concluded the schoolgirl died while suffering from the "negative effects of online content".