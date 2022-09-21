Molly Russell inquest: Father says daughter was full of love and hope

The father of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life after viewing graphic content online has described her as full of "love and hope and happiness".

Molly Russell, from Harrow in north-west London, died in November 2017 after seeing material about suicide and self harm.

Her father Ian told North London Coroner's Court Molly experienced deep isolation but was "an easy-going girl".

"She will always be loved deeply and whole-heartedly," he said.

"Her death is tragic but it is by remembering her life that she will remain with us forever."

'Hold a picture in our minds'

He continued: "Five years ago, Molly's feelings of worthlessness grew and her sense of helplessness deepened, and ending her life seemed to her like a solution - while to us her life seemed very normal.

"It is sadly all too easy to look back and think of the torment Molly must have endured, the pain she must have experienced, and the isolation she must have felt so deeply.

"It's all too easy to dwell on the events that led Molly to end her life.

"It's all too easy to forget the person she really was: someone full of love and hope and happiness, a young person full of promise and opportunity and potential.

"And so, as this inquest starts, we, her family, think it is essential to remember who Molly really was so we can each hold a picture in our minds of a caring individual, full of love and bubbling with excitement for what should have lay ahead in her life."

Molly Russell's father Ian Russell (centre), mother Janet Russell (right) and her sister (left) arrive at Barnet Coroner's Court, north London

Mr Russell added that Molly's death was a mark to people that it was "OK not to be OK".

He said: "It is important to talk to someone trained or qualified whenever it is needed.

"No-one is immune from such tragedy, it is closer to all of us than we would care to think, and breaking the stigma that surrounds mental health, self-harm and suicide is literally vital."

Since her death, Molly's family has been campaigning for social media to be subject to tighter rules over what can be seen on platforms like Pinterest and Instagram.

Mr Russell told the inquest: "Just as Molly would have wanted, it is important to seek to learn whatever we can and then to take all necessary action to prevent such a young life being wasted again."

Molly used her Instagram account up to 120 times a day

A statement read out to the court on behalf of Molly's mother Janet outlined what happened when she discovered her daughter's body.

Mrs Russell said on the morning of her daughter's death, she was doing household chores and said goodbye to one of her other daughters who was leaving for school, before she began looking around the house for Molly, but could not find her.

Her statement said: "I knew then something wasn't right. I saw a load of her clothes on the floor (of her bedroom). For some reason I thought Molly had run away.

"As I looked in her room, I found her… I had no doubt it was her."

Mrs Russell said she began calling out her daughter's name when she discovered Molly had died.

"I screamed and ran out of the room. Ian came upstairs and I told him not to go into the room, but he did.

"Ian... began giving her CPR while I called the ambulance. They gave us advice. Soon afterwards, a paramedic arrived and began giving her CPR."

Analysis

By Angus Crawford, BBC News correspondent

It's been a very long journey for Molly's family. Ever since her death in November 2017 they have been trying to find answers as to why she took her own life and what role social media played. Her father Ian has become a high profile campaigner for online safety - speaking to MPs, charities and even the Prince and Princess of Wales.

But now he, his wife Janet and one of Molly's sisters sit in a small courtroom in North London. A slightly down-at-heel red brick building on the main road, it has a single courtroom with a high ceiling and subdued lighting.

On a normal day there would be just the coroner, sitting behind his wood panelled desk, slightly raised above the rest of the court. There might be next of kin and possibly a police officer, dealing with the daily administration of deaths which happen unexpectedly.

Today there are more than forty people packed into the room. The family's legal team sits just ahead of them. Meta has a barrister and several assistants, as does Pinterest.

The rest of the seats are taken by journalists - including from the US.

Ian Russell focuses on proceedings. He wears a dark jacket, with a small burst of colour on the lapel - a purple badge for the Molly Rose Foundation, a charity set up in memory of his daughter which is working to prevent the deaths of other young people.

Coroner Andrew Walker offered Molly's family his "deepest sympathies" as the first day of the inquest got under way at North London Coroner's Court in Barnet.

Senior employees from Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, and Pinterest, are due to give evidence in person at Molly's inquest.

The hearing was delayed in March when thousands of pages of new evidence about Molly's internet history were submitted.

Previous hearings have heard how the 14-year-old had engaged with tens of thousands of social media posts in the six months before she died. A pre-inquest review in September 2020 heard how a huge volume of "pretty dreadful" Instagram posts had been disclosed to the investigation.

The Culture Secretary, Michelle Donelan, has insisted that the government's new Online Safety Bill will tackle the failure of tech companies to ensure their products are safe for children.

The inquest will examine the algorithms used by social media to channel content to users.

