Molly Sims, 48, rocks a string bikini while out in the snow: ‘Ski week I’m coming for you’

The cold never bothered her anyway.

Molly Sims isn’t letting the pesky chilly season get in the way of proudly flaunting her swimsuit-ready bod.

The model and actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of herself rocking a skimpy string bikini while in the snow. She completed her look with a more seasonal-friendly fur hat and black snow boots.

The 48-year-old pointed up at the sky as she posed in front of a snow-topped mountain during a wintry getaway.

MOLLY SIMS, 48, SHOWCASES YOUTHFUL PHYSIQUE IN A STRING BIKINI AMID ROMANTIC TRIP TO ITALY

Molly Sims proudly showed off her swimsuit-ready physique during a wintry getaway. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

"Ski week I’m coming for you," the mother of three captioned the sizzling snap.

Just before the New Year, Sims was soaking up the sun at her favorite tropical resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In 2019, the star insisted that staying committed to a 12-minute workout helped her stay active despite having a busy schedule.

"I don’t do it every day," she said in a video. "I do it three to four times a week."

The star said she and her trainer recommend carving out extra time whenever possible and to incorporate "a great playlist" to stay motivated.

"This is something that we always incorporate after I do my cardio, which is always a variation," she explained. "I think as a mom or anyone really, it’s important to carve out an amount of time daily to do one thing that clears your mind and releases any stress you may have. For me, this is working out."

The routine consists of jumping jacks, lunges and leg raises, among others, to keep the heart rate up.

Sims, who once wore a $30 million diamond bikini for the 2006 issue of Sports Illustrated, is now a hands-on mom.

Molly Sims once wore a $30 million diamond bikini for the pages of Sports Ilustrated. Photo by KMazur/WireImage

Back in 2017, Sims told Fox News Digital she was eager to take on the role of mom after marrying Scott Stuber in 2011 even if it meant putting her career as a supermodel and Hollywood actress on hold.

"You know, I started getting older," Sims explained at the time. "I had my first baby when I was 39… I’ve done a lot in a very short amount of time. It’s like a record. Three kids in five years. But I think because I was older and I met my Prince Charming a little bit later in life that I definitely had to buckle down…We weren’t able to have a real family if I didn’t take a little bit of a step back in my career."

Sims added she has zero regrets about her decision to hit pause on her career.

"Yes, I do miss being on a TV show," said Sims. "It’s a little bit harder to do a lot of different things and just one thing. But it wouldn’t allow me the family time that I have with them. And these years are short. I wouldn’t want to miss them."