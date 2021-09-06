Molly Sims, 48, showcases youthful physique in a string bikini amid romantic trip to Italy

Molly Sims is soaking up the final days of summer.

The model and actress, who has been hitting the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, enjoyed some me-time on Sunday.

The 48-year-old and her husband, Scott Stuber, headed to Capri where they enjoyed a romantic getaway on the Italian shores.

The 48-year-old made heads turns in a skimpy chocolate-hued string bikini, which she paired with aviator shades and a gold chain necklace. The model kept her blonde tresses slicked back as she happily frolicked in the sea with Stuber, 52, looking on.

MOLLY SIMS STUNS IN TINY ANIMAL-PRINT BIKINI ON MEXICAN GETAWAY

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pinup also took to Instagram where she proudly flaunted her ageless physique.

"I’m so sad I’m missing soccer today," Sims captioned a series of sizzling snaps where she happily posed for the camera.

Sims, who once wore a $30 million diamond bikini for the 2006 issue of Sports Illustrated, is now a hands-on mom to three children.

Back in 2017, Sims told Fox News she was eager to take on the role of mom after marrying Stuber in 2011 even if it meant putting her career as a supermodel and Hollywood actress on hold.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You know, I started getting older," Sims explained at the time. "I had my first baby when I was 39… I’ve done a lot in a very short amount of time. It’s like a record. Three kids in five years. But I think because I was older and I met my Prince Charming a little bit later in life that I definitely had to buckle down…We weren’t able to have a real family if I didn’t take a little bit of a step back in my career."

Sims added she has zero regrets about her decision to hit pause on her career.

"Yes, I do miss being on a TV show," said Sims. "It’s a little bit harder to do a lot of different things and just one thing. But it wouldn’t allow me the family time that I have with them. And these years are short. I wouldn’t want to miss them."