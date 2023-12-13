Molly Talbot-Metz awarded Order of Palmetto for Mary Black Foundation achievements

Molly Talbot-Metz, president and CEO of the Mary Black Foundation, has been awarded the Order of the Palmetto for advancing local and statewide initiatives to improve health outcomes.

She was the second person in two weeks to receive South Carolina's highest civilian honor from state Rep. Max Hyde of Spartanburg. Marianna Black Habisreutinger of Spartanburg was honored for her philanthropy and longtime support of veterans.

"I am so grateful," Talbot-Metz said at the annual Mary Black Foundation Grantee Celebration on Nov. 30 at 1800 Drayton Catering and Events. "I don't feel as if this is really a gift to me. This is our gift. We do this work together. We all care about this community or we wouldn't be doing this work."

Molly Talbot-Metz, Mary Black Foundation CEO, was awarded the Order of Palmetto. The event took place at the annual Grantee Celebration Nov. 30, 2023 at the Drayton Mills Marketplace in Spartanburg. After the event, she took time to greet supporters.

According to its website, the Mary Black Foundation is an independent grantmaking organization focused on improving the health and wellness of the people and communities of Spartanburg County.

Molly Talbot-Metz, Mary Black Foundation CEO, was awarded the Order of Palmetto. The event took place at the annual Grantee Celebration Nov. 30, 2023 at the Drayton Mills Marketplace in Spartanburg. S.C. State Rep. Max Hyde, right, presented the award at the event.

Talbot-Metz's career has spanned more than two decades. She became the Mary Black Foundation's first officer in 2001. She later served as the foundation's vice president of programs before becoming president and CEO in 2018.

Kim Stravolo, former chief financial officer of the foundation, nominated Talbot-Metz for the award. Letters of support were also written by Forest Alton, Paige Stephenson, Bill Barnet, Hope Blackley, Gregg Wade, Chris Story and Laura Ringo.

"We nominated Molly for this award because she has devoted her career not only to improving the lives of those residing in Spartanburg, but her leadership has had rippling effects across the state of South Carolina," Stravolo said.

Molly Talbot-Metz, Mary Black Foundation CEO, was awarded the Order of Palmetto. The event took place at the annual Grantee Celebration Nov. 30, 2023 at the Drayton Mills Marketplace in Spartanburg. Here she reacts to the award.

Hyde called Talbot-Metz " a consummate servant of the Mary Black Foundation."

"You have been instrumental, patient, persistent in spearheading teen pregnancy prevention, quality early learning, prenatal support, birth outcomes and maternal and early childhood mental health," Hyde said to her in presenting the award.

Hyde said she has also brought national attention to Spartanburg — one of four communities nationwide to embark on the 10-year Way to Wellville Initiative.

"On a personal note, it has been a joy watching you thrive and lift up our community," Hyde added.

Talbot-Metz, who holds a master of public health degree from the University of South Carolina, said she moved to South Carolina from New York State to pursue her graduate degree.

"I had no idea what I was doing," she said upon accepting the award. "I just knew I had to get out of cold, snowy Syracuse and get away from my family for a little while. I was like, sure, South Carolina sounds good. I am grateful to this state. I feel I have received so much for being here."

Bob Montgomery covers Spartanburg County politics and growth & development. Reach him via email at bob.montgomery@shj.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Molly Talbot-Metz of Mary Black Foundation accepts Order of Palmetto