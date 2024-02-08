Molly Yeh uses almond milk to add creaminess to Super Bowl-worthy recipes

Television personality, cookbook author and restaurateur Molly Yeh is popping into the TODAY kitchen to make a few of her favorite recipes featuring deliciously dairy-free and protein-rich almond milk. She shows us how to prepare saucy turkey and spinach sliders with melty mozzarella cheese, an easy almond butter cake with strawberry jam glaze and creamy, garlicky white bean dip topped with chili oil.

Creamy Roasted Garlic and White Bean Dip with Chili Oil by Molly Yeh

I love to make this garlicy, creamy, refreshing dip for a casual snack, as a party-perfect appetizer or even as a meal served with a big slice of sourdough and a salad.

Sneaky, Saucy Turkey and Spinach Sliders by Molly Yeh

I love that these cheesy, saucy sliders hide so much spinach in them! My kids have no idea they're actually eating healthy veggies and they gobble them up.

Easy, One-Bowl Almond Butter Cake by Molly Yeh

I love this recipe because it's like a fancy peanut butter and jelly sandwich in cake form. It's also simple to assemble because the batter comes together in one bowl so you can't ask for an easier cake.

