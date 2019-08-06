Mologen AG (FRA:MGNK): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Mologen AG's (FRA:MGNK): Mologen AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a -€11.9m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -€14.8m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is MGNK’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for MGNK, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering MGNK, the consensus is breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2019, before generating positive profits of €31m in 2020. Therefore, MGNK is expected to breakeven roughly a few months from now. What rate will MGNK have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 48%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, MGNK may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of MGNK’s upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before I wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. MGNK currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

