Molotov cocktail breaks window at midtown pregnancy resource center Thursday

A Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of a pregnancy resource center in midtown Nashville early morning Thursday but did not ignite, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Police responded to a burglar alarm at the Hope Center for Women at 1:38 a.m. on Thursday, where they found that a Molotov cocktail had broken through a first-floor window, MNPD said. The FBI is assisting the MNPD Specialized Investigations Division and Hazardous Devices Unit in the investigation.

A message saying "Jane's Revenge" was spray-painted on the side of the building, police said. A spokesperson from the Hope Clinic said the window was replaced. The scene was clear as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

"Jane's Revenge" is an abortion rights group that has claimed responsibility for recent acts of firebombing and vandalism at crisis pregnancy centers in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court decision. The name refers to the Jane Collective, an organization that helped women obtain abortions prior to the Roe V. Wade decision in 1973.

Police said this is the first act of vandalism in Nashville seen as related to the recent U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision.

The Hope Clinic for Women is a faith-based pregnancy care center that provides information and counseling to people dealing with pregnancies, according to their website.

