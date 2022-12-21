Molotov cocktail incident leads to fatal shooting in Oklahoma City

Crime scene tape.

Police say a man was fatally shot Tuesday after allegedly throwing at least one Molotov cocktail into a northwest Oklahoma City apartment.

Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said police responded to a shooting just before midnight Tuesday. At the same time, Oklahoma City's fire department responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of NW 122.

The two calls were related.

Shortly after responding, police found a shooting victim in a car in the 11500 block of N Rockwell. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Knight said the man was shot by someone after he threw a Molotov cocktail into an apartment. Knight characterized the altercation as being domestic in nature. The man was shot by someone other than the person the slain man was targeting, Knight said.

The shooting victim fled in his vehicle, but ultimately lost consciousness and crashed, police said.

A fire department spokesman said it was their second call to the same unit. In both (the first happened before 6 a.m. Tuesday), the fires were started by Molotov cocktails thrown through windows into the apartment and extinguished by automated fire suppression systems.

The unit sustained about $22,000 in water-related damages, the spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

