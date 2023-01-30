Molotov cocktail thrown at New Jersey synagogue, police say

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the front door of a New Jersey synagogue on Sunday, according to authorities, who said the suspect remains at large.

Video surveillance shared by the Bloomfield, N.J., Division of Public Safety shows the suspect — believed to be a Caucasian male — approach the Temple Ner Tamid synagogue in a ski mask a few hours after midnight to light a Molotov cocktail and throw it at the front door.

The suspect then fled the scene. Police are investigating the incident as a potential bias crime and attempted arson, officials said. The glass bottle of the handmade incendiary weapon broke, but the fire went out on impact and it didn’t damage the synagogue.

According to its website, Temple Ner Tamid also houses a K-6 religious school and a preschool.

Police in nearby Livingston, N.J., said on Twitter they’re increasing patrols of local temples after the attempted arson.

The attack comes just days after Holocaust Remembrance Day and amid growing concerns about rising antisemitism in the U.S.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.