Molotov cocktail thrown from vehicle in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in Adams County after a molotov cocktail was thrown from a vehicle onto the shoulder of Route 15.

Police say this incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. on December 30 in Huntington Township near mile marker 23.2.

Police say an unknown person through the molotov cocktail onto the shoulder of the roadway.

The incident is being investigated as an arson. Anyone with information should contact Pennsylvania State Police-Gettysburg at 717-332-8111.

