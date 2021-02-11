Molson Coors: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.37 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of $6.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $2.78 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $949 million, or $4.38 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $9.68 billion.

Molson Coors shares have risen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 4%. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

