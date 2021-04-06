Molson Coors Beverage Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $52.75 per share and the market cap of $11.4 billion, Molson Coors Beverage Co stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Molson Coors Beverage Co is shown in the chart below.


Molson Coors Beverage Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Molson Coors Beverage Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Because Molson Coors Beverage Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Molson Coors Beverage Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which is worse than 84% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Molson Coors Beverage Co at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Molson Coors Beverage Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of Molson Coors Beverage Co over the past years:

Molson Coors Beverage Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Molson Coors Beverage Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Molson Coors Beverage Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $9.7 billion and loss of $4.38 a share. Its operating margin is 13.79%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Molson Coors Beverage Co at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Molson Coors Beverage Co over the past years:

Molson Coors Beverage Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Molson Coors Beverage Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Molson Coors Beverage Co is -4.3%, which ranks worse than 76% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -39.9%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Molson Coors Beverage Co's return on invested capital is 7.16, and its cost of capital is 6.06. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Molson Coors Beverage Co is shown below:

Molson Coors Beverage Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Molson Coors Beverage Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

To conclude, The stock of Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Gaetz’s Accused Extorter Confirms, Denies $25 Million Shakedown

    Astrid Riecken/GettyThe man Rep. Matt Gaetz has accused of trying to extort millions from his family—and blamed for recent allegations of sexual improprieties—admitted in a bizarre interview Monday to asking the Florida Republican’s dad to finance an international plot to “rescue” an American citizen widely believed to be dead in Iran.Air Force veteran and “research consultant” Bob Kent verified to Sirius Radio personality Michael Smerconish that he had approached Gaetz’s deep-pocketed father, former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, last month seeking a $25 million loan. The funds would ransom the release of Robert Levinson, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago. Levinson’s own family believes him to be dead, but Kent has insisted he has evidence he is alive and remains a hostage of the Islamic Republic, even though credible experts have dismissed his claims.Kent said that he was aware of the time that Gaetz might have “legal issues,” and suggested that assisting in the mission would create “good will” toward the congressman. Though he didn’t say it outright, those issues seem to be the recently surfaced claims the lawmaker paid women for sex—including, possibly, an underage girl—and misused campaign funds."Matt Gaetz is in need of good publicity, and I'm in need of $25 million to save Robert Levinson,” Kent told Smerconish.Kent described a sequence of improbable purported events that he said led him to solicit money from Gaetz’s dad: namely, that he misinterpreted a “joke” by a federal agent who said the U.S. government would believe his intel on an Iranian-linked militant’s activities if the former intelligence officer could track Levinson down. Kent said his team had attempted a rescue of the U.S. operative last July, in which he “lost four people” to Iranian forces.Despite having coupled his request for money with an allusion to the congressman’s improprieties, and despite working on the project with serial Florida fraudster Stephen Alford, Kent maintained he had not sought to extort the Gaetz clan.Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Quietly Backs Away From Matt Gaetz After Claiming They ‘Hang Out’“I never threatened the man—matter of fact, it was the opposite: I told him if he decides not to help us he'll never hear from me again,” Kent said of his meeting with Don Gaetz. “I can’t help how it sounds.”Nevertheless, Kent said Gaetz’s father initially interpreted the overture as a blackmail attempt. But Kent asserted that the local Republican power broker then grew receptive, and offered to approach then-President Donald Trump with the materials.But Kent said he insisted he wasn’t interested in the government’s assistance. He claimed that he received notice a week ago from Levinson family attorney David McGee that Don Gaetz would in fact bankroll his Middle Eastern adventure—only to have the younger Gaetz come forward a day later and assert the consultant was behind reports that the congressman had trafficked a 17-year-old girl.“Last Monday I got a call from David telling me Don agreed to fund the project and I'llbe sending you operating money on Tuesday,” Kent said. “Then that evening Congressman Gaetz went on the news.”Neither the congressman nor a lawyer for his father immediately responded to a request for comment. Like Kent, they denied any wrongdoing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

    Three months after the NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers still doesn't have an answer as to why the Packers kicked a field goal vs. the Bucs.

  • After new law, McConnell warns CEOs: 'Stay out of politics'

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says it's a “big lie” to call the new voting law in Georgia racist and he warned big business to “stay out of politics" after major corporations and even Major League Baseball distanced themselves from the state amid vast public pressure. McConnell particularly slammed President Joe Biden's criticism that the Georgia bill was restrictive and a return to Jim Crow-era restrictions in the Southern states aimed limiting ballot access for Black Americans. “It’s simply not true,” McConnell told reporters Monday.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago charged Secret Service almost $16,000 for $396 hotel rooms during presidential Christmas trip

    As president, Trump spent 142 days at his gilded Florida property, which he dubbed the "Winter White House."

  • Chris Hemsworth says he's not considered a 'serious actor' because he's never gained or lost an 'unhealthy' amount of weight for a role

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.

  • Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys might wind up getting exactly what they paid for

    There could be some concern that the team’s eight unrestricted free agents may be too much of a bargain at just a combined $12.712 million in 2021.

  • Bill Murray says it was 'physically painful' to shoot the new 'Ghostbusters' movie

    The legendary actor, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters," says the latest movie in the franchise has "the feel of the first one."

  • Apple just increased the maximum amount you can get for trading in your old iPhone

    An iPhone 11 Pro Max in good condition can now get up to $515, up from $500, upon trading in for a new model.

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • Big win for Democrats: Senate parliamentarian to allow additional budget legislation to bypass potential GOP filibuster

    This could have implications for President Joe Biden's infrastructure package.

  • Man on Nebraska death row for killing girlfriend's kids dies

    A man who had been on Nebraska's death row since 2003 died Saturday, reducing the total number of condemned inmates in the state to 11, prison officials said Monday. Arthur Gales, 55, was sentenced to death for the November 2000 slayings of his then-girlfriend's two children. Authorities said he killed 13-year-old Latara Chandler and 7-year-old Tramar Chandler because they were potential witnesses to him severely beating their mother.

  • Martha Stewart says she 'got so many proposals' after she posted her thirst-trap pool selfie

    Before her interview with Howie Mandel on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Stewart still wasn't clear on what a "thirst trap" was.

  • Putin critic Navalny reportedly transferred to medical facility after falling ill in prison

    Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said Navalny had received a COVID-19 test but has not reported whether he contracted the disease.

  • Doncic's 31 points pace Mavs over NBA-leading Jazz 111-103

    Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added a season-high 23 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 111-103 on Monday night for their season-best fifth straight win. The NBA-leading Jazz had their nine-game winning streak halted. Jalen Brunson scored 20 points, Josh Richardson 17 and Tim Hardaway Jr. 16 as Dallas won for the first time in three games versus Utah this season.

  • From Beach Boys fan to producer: How this SC man helped create the band’s new song

    “(There) was a moment where I called my wife into my office and said, ‘I’m producing a Beach Boys record!’ ” he says. “I kind of allowed myself to be a little kid in the candy store.”

  • See ya Sam: Jets trade Darnold to Panthers for 3 draft picks

    Sam Darnold was the face of a hopeful franchise, a promising playmaker who might just be the New York Jets’ quarterback for at least the next decade. Darnold was traded Monday to the Carolina Panthers, ending months of speculation and a stint in New York that was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play and unfortunate injuries.

  • Kim Kardashian subtly supports Kanye West by wearing Yeezy slides amid their divorce

    The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star celebrated Easter by wearing Yeezy 450 slides, a product created by her estranged husband.

  • Akshay Kumar: Bollywood star in hospital with Covid

    He is one of several Bollywood stars who have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

  • Biden boosted by Senate rules as GOP bucks infrastructure

    With an appeal to think big, President Joe Biden is promoting his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan directly to Americans, summoning public support to push past the Republicans lining up against the massive effort they sum up as big taxes, big spending and big government. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose the costly American Jobs Plan, saddling the Democrats with ownership of the sweeping proposal and the corporate tax hike Biden says is needed to pay for it. On Monday, Biden received a boost from an unexpected source.