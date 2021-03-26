Molson Coors Beverage Co Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

- By GF Value

The stock of Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $50.1 per share and the market cap of $10.9 billion, Molson Coors Beverage Co stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Molson Coors Beverage Co is shown in the chart below.


Because Molson Coors Beverage Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Molson Coors Beverage Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which ranks worse than 84% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Molson Coors Beverage Co's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Molson Coors Beverage Co over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Molson Coors Beverage Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $9.7 billion and loss of $4.38 a share. Its operating margin is 13.79%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. Overall, the profitability of Molson Coors Beverage Co is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Molson Coors Beverage Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Molson Coors Beverage Co is -4.3%, which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -39.9%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Molson Coors Beverage Co's return on invested capital is 7.16, and its cost of capital is 5.94. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Molson Coors Beverage Co is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP, 30-year Financials)gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

