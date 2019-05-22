Molson Coors Brewing Company's (NYSE:TAP) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting

Today we'll take a closer look at Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

A 2.8% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests Molson Coors Brewing has some staying power. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Molson Coors Brewing for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Molson Coors Brewing!

NYSE:TAP Historical Dividend Yield, May 22nd 2019 More

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 36% of Molson Coors Brewing's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. A medium payout ratio strikes a good balance between paying dividends, and keeping enough back to invest in the business. One of the risks is that management reinvests the retained capital poorly instead of paying a higher dividend.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. Molson Coors Brewing paid out a conservative 28% of its free cash flow as dividends last year. It's positive to see that Molson Coors Brewing's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Is Molson Coors Brewing's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Molson Coors Brewing has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments on debt. Essentially we check that a) a company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. Molson Coors Brewing has net debt of more than 3x its EBITDA, which is getting towards the limit of most investors' comfort zones. Judicious use of debt can enhance shareholder returns, but also adds to the risk if something goes awry.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. Molson Coors Brewing has EBIT of 5.41 times its interest expense, which we think is adequate.

We update our data on Molson Coors Brewing every 24 hours, so you can always get our latest analysis of its financial health, here.