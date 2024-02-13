Molson Coors workers in Fort Worth could go on strike over contract dispute

Over 400 unionized employees at the Molson Coors brewery in Fort Worth could go on strike if they cannot reach an agreement with the company.

According to Fox Business, the members of the Teamsters Local 997 say they are asking for higher pay, better health benefits and better retirement.

The company has not responded to an email from the Star-Telegram seeking comment.

A Molson Coors spokesman told Fox Business that the company is “prepared for any scenario,” and that the company has made a strong offer to the employees.

On Thursday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced that strike benefits would be increased to $1,000 a week for Local 997 members who are seeking a contract.

“Molson Coors negotiators have wasted time on insulting proposals and regressive offers despite having months to reach a fair three-year agreement,” the Teamsters said in a statement on its website. “The beer company now faces serious risk of an imminent work stoppage just weeks ahead of a possible nationwide strike by 5,000 Teamsters battling Anheuser-Busch for their own contract.”

The Fort Worth brewery serves the entire western United States as well as brands including Topo Chico, Simply, Pabst and Yuengling.