Mom, 1-year-old snatched at gunpoint while loading groceries at Target, TN police say

A woman and her 1-year-old baby were ambushed by armed men in a Target parking lot and robbed, according to Tennessee police. Now, authorities are searching for the accused thieves.

The incident happened around noon Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Target on Highway 64 in Memphis, authorities wrote in a news release.

The woman told police she was loading groceries into her car when she was approached by two men with a gun, the release says. The men forced her and her child into their’s car and drove them to a Regions Bank, where they forced the woman to withdraw $800 from the ATM, police said.

They were let go shortly afterward, police said.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the two men, who were spotted at a Walmart store before the robbery.

No arrests have been made, and police said the incident is under investigation.

