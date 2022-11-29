Mom of 10-year-old Uvalde shooting victim sues police, gun manufacturer: ‘Complete failure’

The mother of a 10-year-old Uvalde shooting victim sued police and school officials for their “complete failure” on the day of the massacre.

In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, Sandra Torres claims the responding officers “did nothing” for more than an hour as gunman Salvador Ramos fired a semiautomatic rifle at students and staffers at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

Two teachers and 19 students, including Torres’ daughter, Eliahna, died in the May 24 shooting.

“My baby never made it out of the school,” Torres says. “There’s no accountability or transparency. There’s nothing being done.”

Officers armed with rifles and ballistic shields took more than an hour to confront and kill the 18-year-old shooter, who was barricaded inside a classroom, according to 77 minutes of surveillance footage that authorities released in July.

“For 77 minutes they did nothing. Nothing at all,” Torres said. “She’ll never know what it’s like to get married, to graduate, to go to her first prom. ... Never forget their faces.”

The lawsuit names the Uvalde city, county and school district for failing to train officers. Uvalde’s school district police chief, Pete Arredondo, was fired in August.

The filing also names Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the weapon used in the shooting, as well as the store, Oasis Outback, that sold it.

The gunmaker must be held accountable, says Eric Tirschwell, whose Everytown for Gun Safety organization teamed up with Torres for the lawsuit.

“It wasn’t by accident that [Ramos] went from never firing a gun to wielding a Daniel Defense AR-15,” Tirschwell said. “We intend to prove Daniel Defense marketing was a significant factor in the choices that Ramos made.”

The lawsuit is the latest criticism of law enforcement’s handling of the Uvalde shooting. In July, an investigative committee’s report slammed “egregiously poor decision-making” after 376 officials responded from local, state and federal agencies.

“At Robb Elementary, law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving innocent lives over their own safety,” the report said.

With News Wire Services