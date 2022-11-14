Mom and 17-year-old daughter found shot to death in Louisiana home, police say

A mother and her teenage daughter were killed in a double shooting at their home over the weekend, police in Louisiana say.

Deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, after reports of a shooting at a home in Hammond, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Inside, they found two people who had been shot.

Authorities identified the victims as Brandy Smith, 37, and her daughter Raven Smith, 17. Brandy Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and her daughter was taken to a hospital, where she died a short time later.

A “person of interest” was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting, deputies said. Authorities declined to name them, citing the ongoing investigation.

Additional details about the shooting, which deputies described as a “heinous crime,” weren’t immediately available.

“This incident is being investigated as a domestic homicide, and any further developments will be reported as they become available,” Tangipahoa Parish sheriff’s deputies said.

Hammond is about 50 miles east of Baton Rouge.

