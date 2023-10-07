Mom of 2 and breast cancer survivor running Chicago Marathon to represent her pink sisters

TechCrunch

Yesterday, 75,000 workers at healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente embarked on a three-day strike to protest understaffing, burnout and low wages -- setting a record for the biggest healthcare strike to date in U.S. history. While Kaiser Permanente works through terms with union reps, another interesting development has emerged: it has inked a deal with Nabla, the AI healthcare startup from Paris, to provide an AI assistant to doctors and other clinicians in its network to reduce the amount of time they spend on admin: the AI will help with writing up notes and doing other administrative work, based on conversations that it listens to and transcribes. Nabla's Copilot product, which was launched in March of this year, will be rolled out to Kaiser Permanente physicians in Northern California initially, covering 10,000 doctors in all.