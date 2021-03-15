Mom, 2 children dead after crash ends in flames near Spring

Reuters Videos

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had her trial at Iran's Revolutionary court on Sunday (March 14), according to her lawyer who says he is hopeful she’ll be acquitted.Iran had released Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest last Sunday (March 7) at the end of a five-year prison sentence, but she had been summoned to court again on the other charge - this time for propaganda. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Her husband has been fighting for her release alongside their daughter. She was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran's clerical establishment. Her family and the foundation deny the charge.In this case, her lawyer says she is accused of propaganda for participating in a rally in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009 and giving an interview to the BBC Persian TV channel.He said Sunday’s trial was held in a calm atmosphere.Legally, the court should announce the verdict in a week but it is up to the judge and her lawyer says he is hopeful that she will be acquitted. British foreign minister Dominic Raab said it was unacceptable that Iran was pursuing a second case against her.The Iranian Judiciary was not immediately available to comment.