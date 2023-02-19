Mom of 2 dies in freak skydiving accident, Oklahoma family says. ‘Unbelievable shock’

A skydiver and mom of two died in a freak skydiving accident, Oklahoma police and family members say.

Heather Glasgow, 44, was doing a solo skydive when she began spinning uncontrollably and could not recover, witnesses told police, according to a Facebook post from Sallisaw Police Department. Her parachute fully deployed, but she was unable to stop spinning before she struck the ground.

Glasgow was injured the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 18, during a skydive at the City of Sallisaw Airport, police said. She was taken to Northeastern Health System Sequoyah, where she died just after 8 p.m.

She had previously participated in a tandem skydive and had attended two first time jump classes at Adventure Skydive Center, police said. The department is working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office to determine what caused the incident.

Family members and friends shared tributes to Glasgow on social media.

“Today heaven received another angel,” Jason Glasgow, Heather Glasgow’s cousin, posted on Facebook. “The world is a lesser place with out her. She lived fearlessly and set the example to never give up and never quit dreaming.”

“Pray for our family, especially her mother and sisters, and her two boys,” Betty Glasgow Howse, Heather Glasgow’s aunt, wrote in a post. “This has been an unbelievable shock.”

Sallisaw is about 160 miles east of Oklahoma City.

Skydiver with failed parachute slams into roof of home, California firefighters say

Skydivers crash through training hangar after getting tangled in air, Ohio cops say

58-year-old man dies in skydiving accident at airport, Hawaii police say