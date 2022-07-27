A mom and 2 girls were killed in a fiery Miami causeway crash. The latest on a suspect

The man police suspect was the driver in a fiery hit-and-run crash that killed a mother and her two daughters in North Bay Village last month has been taken into custody by federal agents in North Carolina.

Julius Bernstein, 24, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on several open warrants not related to the June 27 fatal hit-and-run crash on the 79th Street Causeway, Miami-Dade police told Miami Herald news partner CBS4. Bernstein was found in Charlotte, NC, according to North Bay Village police.

Police suspect Bernstein, who hasn’t had a driver’s license since 2016, was the speeding driver involved in the crash that killed Cynthia Orsatelliz and her two daughters, Maria, 12, and Sophia, 15.

“The entire NBV community can now begin to heal as we continue to grieve with the victims’ family and hope that justice is served to the individual responsible for this horrific tragedy,” North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega said in a statement.

Please see the following statement from our North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega regarding the fatal hit and run crash that occurred in North Bay Village on June 27th. pic.twitter.com/rPBbXIPGLV — North Bay Village Government (@NorthBayVillage) July 26, 2022

Florida Department of Corrections records list Bernstein as an “absconder,” which means he was on the run.

Records show Bernstein is serving a three-year probation after convictions on three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; three counts of fleeing law enforcement with no regard for safety of people or property; three counts of tampering with an electronic monitoring device; three counts of resisting an officer with violence; and three counts of resisting an officer without violence

Miami Herald staff writer David J. Neal contributed to this report.