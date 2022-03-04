Mom and 2 kids hurt when her boyfriend runs them down in parking lot, Florida cops say

An argument at a gas station turned violent when a driver “intentionally” ran over his girlfriend and two of their three children, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office in Central Florida.

The three victims survived, but both young girls — ages 3 and 10 — suffered “possible spinal injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Nicholas Shaw, 29, initially fled the scene, but drove back to the gas station in DeLand where he was arrested, officials said. DeLand is about 25 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.

Investigators say the violent ordeal happened Thursday, March 3, when the family stopped at a BP gas station on East New York Avenue while traveling to their home in Stuart, Florida, about 165 miles south.

“The children’s 30-year-old mother (said) she and Shaw had been arguing while traveling and the argument continued at the gas station,” deputies said. “The mother was holding her 3-year-old daughter and her 10-year-old daughter stood next to her, (as) the mom was trying to retrieve her infant son from their gold Concorde LX.”

Shaw grew angry when he realized what she was doing, the sheriff’s office said, and yelled: “You’re not going to take my son.”

“Shaw could see that the three were in the path of the car. He shifted the vehicle in reverse and accelerated, striking all three victims with the back passenger door, knocking them to the ground,” officials said. “After purposely knocking them over, he continued to accelerate the car, running the younger girl over with a tire. He continued to drive with the infant in the car and left the scene.”

Both girls were taken by ambulance to a Daytona Beach hospital with “scrapes and possible spinal injuries” that are non-life-threatening, officials said.

The department did not give details of injuries suffered by their mother.

Shaw is being held without bail in the Volusia County Branch Jail, and faces “three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, neglect of a child and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries,” according to the sheriff’s office.

