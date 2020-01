Mom of 2 missing kids said she was a god, threatened to kill husband, divorce papers show

PHOENIX – The slain husband of a woman whose two children are missing and the subjects of a nationwide manhunt claimed she believed she was a god and threatened to kill him months before his death in Chandler last year, according to divorce records.

The disappearance of Lori Vallow's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, may have ties to two ongoing death investigations in Arizona, including the shooting and killing of her former husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler last July. The search for Joshua and Tylee, who haven't been seen since September in Rexburg, Idaho, is ongoing.

Divorce documents filed by Charles in Maricopa County Superior Court last February provide insight into Lori Vallow's apparent state of mind months before his death and her children's disappearance.

Mom Lori Vallow claimed she was 'a god'

Charles claimed Lori Vallow didn't want anything to do with him or Joshua "because she had a more important mission to carry out," according to the court documents. Charles said Lori claimed she was "a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ's second coming in July 2020," the court documents said.

She also told Charles that she would kill him if he got in her way and that she had "an angel there to help her dispose of the body," court documents said. Shortly after her alleged threats, Charles took out an order of protection against Lori Vallow, according to court documents.

Charles claimed that Lori Vallow had "become infatuated and, at times, obsessive about near-death experiences and spiritual visions," according to court documents. He said he attempted to get her help; however, she refused to visit a doctor because “they would discover that she is a translated being," court documents said.

Lori Vallow not 'mentally stable enough' to care for son

In the divorce documents, filed just shy of the couple's 13th wedding anniversary, Charles petitioned for sole custody of Joshua because he didn't think Lori Vallow was "mentally stable enough" to make decisions for him. Joshua is Charles and Lori Vallow's adopted son.

Charles said in the documents that, two weeks before he filed for divorce, Lori took some of his and Joshua's belongings while he was on a business trip, including Joshua's iPad, medication and clothes, and wouldn't answer requests to return them.

Charles explained that the iPad was essential to keeping Joshua calm because he has autism spectrum disorder and ADHD and prefers a routine, the court documents said.

"Mother has also never contacted Father about JJ's well-being or requested any parenting time with JJ. Father is extremely concerned that Mother would abandon JJ and take JJ's necessities without even attempting to communicate or see JJ," the document said.

These undated photos released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show Joshua Vallow, 7, (left) and Tylee Ryan, 17. They were last seen on Sept. 23, 2019, in Rexburg, Idaho. Their mother, Lori Vallow, is the second wife of Chad Daybell. More

Kids' disappearance follows a string of deaths

Five months after he began – and then quickly dismissed – divorce proceedings with Lori Vallow, Charles was shot to death in Chandler. Police at the time said Lori Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, shot Charles.

Cox, who claimed to shoot Charles in self-defense, died Dec. 12 in Gilbert. Both Charles' and Cox's deaths remain under investigation, officials said Monday.

Charles Vallow is Lori Vallow's second husband to die in the past two years. Joseph Ryan died of an apparent heart attack in 2018 in Gilbert, Fox 10 reported. Ryan was Tylee's father.