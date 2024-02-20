Mom and 2-month-old son were killed and dumped on side of highway, Arkansas police say

A mother and her 2-month-old son were found dead near an Arkansas highway, and two people have been arrested, police said.

Teangela Tate, 27, and her son Noel were found dead off the side of Interstate 440 in Little Rock on Feb. 13, according to Facebook posts by North Little Rock police.

Tate’s 18-month-old son was also found injured at the scene. He was taken to a hospital and was last said to be in critical condition, police said.

“He died and they were able to bring him back, he is still fighting for his life in the hospital,” a GoFundMe page set up by family said.

Police identified Willie Mott Jr., 43, Noel’s father, as a suspect and arrested him later that day on unrelated warrants, according to officers.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities searched two locations in Jacksonville, about 15 miles northeast of Little Rock, and determined Tate had been shot in a home where she lived with Mott, according to police. Detectives said the two were in a relationship.

Officers said Noel’s death is being investigated as a homicide, but they have not released the cause of death.

Mott is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted capital murder. He is being held without bond, according to officials.

McClatchy News was unable to find an attorney listed for Mott.

Mott’s mother was also arrested and charged with one count of hindering apprehension or prosecution and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Baby found dead in airport restroom nearly 20 years ago, cops say. Now, mom arrested

Pregnant 20-year-old, boyfriend found shot to death after Valentine’s date, AL cops say

Woman found sitting on husband’s body is accused of shooting him dead, Iowa cops say